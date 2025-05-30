14 Simple Additions That Will Elevate Canned Meats

Perhaps the biggest key to good cooking is a solid dose of imagination. Canned meats may seem dull on their own, but with just a dash of creativity, you can elevate any canned meat into a savory dish that will taste like it's just been served at a specialty restaurant. There are a few general tips for keeping canned meat at its best. For instance, any juice found in the can along with the meat is best drained before including it in a recipe. It's also recommended that you rinse the canned meat to remove any extra sodium or processed flavors.

The way that you cut or otherwise prepare the meat can also make a big difference. Chicken can be mashed into a salad-style paste that blends with other ingredients, or you can keep it in chunks so that each bite stands out. But the true key to elevating canned meat is really just to mix and match it with other delicious ingredients. There's nothing wrong with doing a little experimentation on your own, but in case you'd rather get straight to the good part, here is a list of ways to upgrade various breakfasts, lunches, and dinners that each revolve around canned meat.