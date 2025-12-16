Here's One Of The Rarest Stanley Cup Colors In The World

Although Stanley has been around since 1913, it didn't really become a household name until 2020. Its surge in popularity was fueled by a mix of smart marketing and ultra-viral moments, such as a TikTok showing a woman's Quencher surviving a car fire with the ice still intact. By 2023, estimated sales had skyrocketed to over $750 million (per CNBC). Part of Stanley's appeal lies in its wide range of colors, offering something for every taste. But some shades are much rarer than others, and with that exclusivity comes a significantly higher price tag.

One of the most elusive Stanley cups is the 40-ounce Starbucks x Stanley Quencher in Tiffany Blue. This teal edition was a limited-release collaboration between the two brands in 2023 during the peak of Stanley's hype. The cup featured the classic Quencher shape, with both companies names running parallel to the cup. The catch? It was only available to Starbucks customers in the Philippines. As Starbucks and Stanley collabs always go super viral, and the Tiffany Blue was not available in the U.S., its resale value saw huge markups. Compared to the typical retail price of $58, a second-hand Tiffany Blue Stanley can set you back over $300. But according to many die-hard Stanley collectors, this is actually a fair price for such a rare piece.

Similar to the first Starbucks Stanley collab, it seems unlikely you'll be able to find the Tiffany Blue Quencher outside of expensive resale websites or online trading forums. It's no longer listed on the official Starbucks Philippines merchandise website and Filipino fans continually ask the brand to restock the collection.