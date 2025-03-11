What Makes A Bock Beer Unique?
Beer is one of the oldest alcoholic beverages in the world, though ancient beer is thought to have had a porridge-like consistency. Yum. Thankfully, our production of beer has evolved over the years, and no country knows this better than Germany. Germany's known for many different types of beers, but one of the oldest and most-quintessential types is the bock beer.
Bocks are, essentially, the mother of all German lagers, predating our modern conception of them, which didn't take off until the 19th century. Bocks were first brewed in the Einbeck region of Germany in the early 1300s, and the method in which they're made is called "lagering," which is when beer is bottom-fermented (a process that takes longer than other fermentation styles). The length of fermentation is what helps impart such strong and robust flavors. What's more, bocks birthed their own subsection of German beers that are perfect for any time of year.
The name for bock beers partially comes from the German word for billy goat, which is why many breweries use goats on their labels and advertisements. After a misunderstanding between the Einbeck dialect and that of Munich, Einbeck's beer became known as "Bockbier."
Styles and flavors of bock beers
Traditional bock beers are dark and slightly richer in color than your average American amber, with just enough hops to balance out the richness and an above-average ABV for your typical German beer. Most bock-style beers will be heavier on the malty flavors and lighter on the hops. This is slightly ironic given that the Einbeck region is at the heart of Germany's prolific hops-growing area. Bocks with a more bitter bite from the extra hops will be lighter in color, offering a golden to straw-yellow color.
Two popular offshoots, Maibocks and Dobbelbocks, fall into this category. These styles weren't created until closer to the 18th century and were meant to herald in the spring and summer seasons, offering a livelier, fruitier-tasting German beer. In fact, "Maibocks" translates to "May billy goat" or "May beer" in the colloquial usage. While they aren't true pilsners, these offshoots are perfect beers to complement with a hint of citrus, like a squeeze of trendy yuzu.
Unfortunately, this foundational style of beer is harder to find in the United States. Beer lovers may have found their bock flock, though, in states like New Hampshire and California, where they lead the rest of the country in beer consumption per capita and by volume, respectively. For example, Schilling Beer Co. in New Hampshire specializes in European style lagers, and a favorite brewery in California, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., releases Summerfest and Oktoberfest beers made with German hops within the lager family.
