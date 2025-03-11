What Makes A Bock Beer Unique?

Beer is one of the oldest alcoholic beverages in the world, though ancient beer is thought to have had a porridge-like consistency. Yum. Thankfully, our production of beer has evolved over the years, and no country knows this better than Germany. Germany's known for many different types of beers, but one of the oldest and most-quintessential types is the bock beer.

Bocks are, essentially, the mother of all German lagers, predating our modern conception of them, which didn't take off until the 19th century. Bocks were first brewed in the Einbeck region of Germany in the early 1300s, and the method in which they're made is called "lagering," which is when beer is bottom-fermented (a process that takes longer than other fermentation styles). The length of fermentation is what helps impart such strong and robust flavors. What's more, bocks birthed their own subsection of German beers that are perfect for any time of year.

The name for bock beers partially comes from the German word for billy goat, which is why many breweries use goats on their labels and advertisements. After a misunderstanding between the Einbeck dialect and that of Munich, Einbeck's beer became known as "Bockbier."