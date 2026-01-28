Don't Make This Common Ground Beef Seasoning Mistake

Ground beef is the star of dishes like spaghetti bolognese and classic, meaty chili, as well as countless comfort food staples. While it's a kitchen fave, if it isn't seasoned properly, your entire meal can end up lacking in both the flavor and texture departments. According to David Davidov, recipe developer and founder of The Cooking Foodie, a common mistake he sees home cooks make is waiting too long to season the beef.

"Seasoning at the end means the salt never gets a chance to penetrate the meat," Davidov told us. "Salt is not just about taste, it actually helps [meat] hold onto moisture and enhances its natural flavor." This is especially true for ground beef. While a salt brine works wonders for steak, early seasoning is even more critical here; the loose, fragmented texture of ground meat allows moisture to escape exceptionally , leaving it prone to becoming dry and chewy.

Salting early also aids the reaction by drawing moisture to the meat's surface, which then evaporates to form a golden, caramelized crust. This process often leaves behind , a deeply flavorful base that can elevate any dish. "When you add [salt] too late, the beef is already cooked, the juices are gone, and the seasoning just sits on the surface instead of becoming part of the meat," Davidov added.