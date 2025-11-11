No Marinade Needed: Get Ultra Tender Steak With A Simple Brining Method

If you're looking to cook up a tender, flavorful steak, marinating can bring amazing flavors and texture to the table — but it's not the only way. One lesser-used but equally effective way to bring your steak to ultra-tender perfection is brining. To find out how this method works, Food Republic spoke with Sam Hazen, executive chef at Palladino's Steak and Seafood.

Brining and marinating rely on the same principles — soaking the meat to tenderize its texture and enhance flavor — but that's where the similarities end. "Brining focuses on a [saltwater] solution to increase tenderness by increasing the meat's water-holding capacity," Hazen told us. "The salt dissolves some muscle proteins[,] which prevents them from tightening too much during cooking and [keeps] the meat juicy." This makes a huge difference, as during high-heat searing, muscle fibers may contract and push out water, which causes the steak to dry out prematurely.

On the other hand, "Marinating leans on acids or enzymes in things like vinegar, citrus juice, or yogurt to break down muscle fibers and connective tissue," Hazen told us. These elements introduce new flavors to your meat — but this can be a detriment. Steaks are prized for their natural flavor, so brining is an alternative way to tenderize the meat without dramatically changing its flavor profile. Also, the acidic molecules in a marinade only penetrate the surface of the meat. In contrast, the salt used in brining is small enough to pass throughout the entirety of the meat, providing evenly distributed, subtle flavor and tenderness throughout. If you're still looking to use a marinade, consider using salty condiments for deeper penetration of flavors – think soy sauce or Worcestershire.