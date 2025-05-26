Is Ragù Actually An Italian Dish?

Among the grand, expansive tradition of Italian food, certain dishes stand out not just as delicious but as culturally significant. Think the Neapolitan pizza, lasagne, or tiramisu — arguably a perfect dessert. Standing proud among them is ragù, an immensely important but often misunderstood dish that forms a foundational pillar of Italian cooking.

You might know it as "bolognese," though this is something of a misnomer. Bologna has its own variation on ragù, but it's only one of a whole host of regional versions of the dish found throughout Italy and doesn't much resemble what we might think of as a "bolognese" sauce. In fact, its true name, ragù, reveals a fascinating history that asks a borderline sacramental question (at least to Italians): Is ragù even an Italian dish at all?

The answer is yes, but not originally. To find out why, we need to understand what a ragù is in the first place. It's not a dish, really, but a broader category denoting a meat-based sauce that has been slow cooked and is usually (but not always) served with pasta. The popular Bolognese ragù is the most famous variation, but others include the iconic Venetian duck ragù or ragù alla Barese from the south, which often uses lamb or even horse meat in place of beef and pork.