Save Your Undesired Bread Crust And Make This Easy Dessert

After putting so much work into dinner, sometimes you just want an easy dessert that doesn't require more ingredients and a ton of time. Luckily, if you have some bread crusts lying around, you can easily make them into delicious post-dinner cinnamon rolls.

The key here is to use bread with a very soft crust. While pizza crusts are great for making breadcrumbs, you need something that's easily malleable without breaking and doesn't have too many additional flavors. Simply roll your crusts into pinwheels, secure them with a toothpick, then melt a bit of water, sugar, and butter together in a pan. The water and sugar combine into a simple syrup, and the butter toasts the bread and adds a bit of savoriness. Fry each side of your pinwheels until golden brown, remove the toothpick, sprinkle with cinnamon, and you're done!

You can also brush the frying mixture over the pinwheels and easily cook cinnamon rolls in the air fryer for a couple minutes on each side at 320 degrees Fahrenheit. In a pan or air fryer, you want to use just enough syrup and butter to give your rolls good flavor and texture, but not so much that they become soggy. But provided you balance the process just right, you'll have an incredible little cake that's ready for toppings, dipping sauces, or a sprinkling of extra seasonings.