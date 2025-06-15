Don't Throw Away Leftover Pizza Crust – Use It For Breadcrumbs Instead

There's a good portion of the pizza-eating community (i.e., everyone) that doesn't like the crust. Instead of throwing it out, you can actually recycle it into something new and tasty: breadcrumbs!

Homemade breadcrumbs are the second life for stale bread, and pizza crust can work just as well. Place your leftover crusts into a preheated oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit and bake for 10 to 12 minutes. If you see the crusts turning brown before this, it's better to take it out early. All you want is a nice golden-brown color and firmer texture, so don't risk burning them by keeping them in too long.

Conventional wisdom shows that the best place in the oven for a crispy crust is as close to the heating element as possible. Once they are out, let them cool and then place them into a food processor. If you don't have one, you'd be surprised just how much you can do with a grater. From here, you just pulse until it reaches your desired size. Cutting the crusts into smaller chunks will make the whole process a lot faster and more even.

There's no need to add anything extra into the food processor, as seasoning can come later. In fact, it's actually better to only include the pizza crusts since anything more can increase the amount of moisture, which will throw off the texture.