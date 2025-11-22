Add A Creamy Ingredient To Canned Cinnamon Rolls For Extra Sweetness

Opening up a fresh can of cinnamon rolls (who doesn't love the thrilling pop when the container finally bursts free) is super exciting, but so is having a warm, yummy, and spiced breakfast treat. While canned rolls are excellent as is, it's super easy to incorporate ingredients that take them from good to great. The one creamy ingredient and trick you need for your next batch of gooey cinnamon rolls is a box of pudding mix.

Before you get too eager, you can't just put the rolls into a casserole-style dish and then sprinkle the pudding mix over the top. Instead, you'll want to melt one stick of butter or half a cup of heavy cream, then stir in the dry powder until it's dispersed, so it soaks into the rolls evenly. Butter adds a richer flavor, while cream adds thickness, making the rolls softer. When in doubt, do half of each for the best of both worlds.

Dousing the rolls in this combination allows flavor to soak into every layer of the goodies, creating a lush, gooey, sweet, and fluffy end result that's exploding with tasty sweetness while maintaining the roll's moisture. Most often, vanilla pudding mix is the go-to choice due to its sweet, complementary flavor. While vanilla is a safe pick, there are plenty of other pudding flavors you can pair with it. For example, pick up a package of cheesecake pudding mix to incorporate a rich, cream cheese-like, tangy note that perfectly complements the frosting to make a dessert-inspired treat. White chocolate pudding is another basic choice for a milky, decadent, buttery taste.