How To Easily Cook Canned Cinnamon Rolls In The Air Fryer

There's something extra comforting about the scent of freshly-baked cinnamon rolls. And while there's a lot to be said for making cinnamon rolls from scratch, buying them canned is quite the convenient luxury. The anticipation starts as soon as you push a spoon into their cardboard tube and hear that familiar pop ... a sound that signals that deliciousness is on the way. But then there's the wait — first you need to preheat the oven, then be patient while they bake. Luckily, there's an excellent shortcut: Cook them in the air fryer.

Among the various ways to take store-bought cinnamon rolls to the next level, using an air fryer is the ultimate timesaver for getting ready-made cinnamon rolls on the table as quickly as possible. Since the device is basically a small convection oven, your baked goods will turn out just as good, only faster, with less mess, and without heating up your entire kitchen.

No matter which brand you buy, you can start by placing the rolls face down in your air fryer basket or tray. Without preheating, set the temperature to 320 degrees Fahrenheit and bake them for six minutes. Then, carefully flip the rolls over and cook for another six minutes. Once they're done, remove them from the air fryer, apply icing, and enjoy. Settings vary among different air fryer models, so watch your cinnamon rolls to ensure that they don't burn, but aren't still raw in the center.