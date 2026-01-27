How Much It Actually Costs To Open A Crumbl Cookies Franchise Location

Starting out as a humble cookie store in 2017, Crumbl Cookies has grown into a billion-dollar empire, with over 1,000 locations across the United States and a rapidly expanding international presence. With that level of success, it's no surprise that many entrepreneurs are eager to get in on the dessert giant's momentum. To meet this demand, Crumbl offers franchise opportunities to investors looking to bring the brand to new markets — but it's not cheap.

A franchise is a business model that allows individuals — known as franchisees — to own and operate a business under an established company's brand. In return, franchisees pay ongoing fees and agree to follow the franchisor's guidelines to maintain consistency across all locations. For many major chains, franchising is the standard approach, with well-known brands like McDonald's and Taco Bell utilizing this system. However, opening a franchise comes with high expectations; failure to adhere to Crumbl's strict standards can result in serious consequences, as seen in past scandals involving Crumbl franchise operations.

According to Crumbl, prospective franchisees must first meet a minimum liquidity requirement of $200,000, meaning they need assets that can be readily converted into cash. According to Franchise Direct — which compiled data from Crumbl's 2025 Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) — approved candidates must pay a $50,000 franchise fee to join the brand. Once a location is operational, franchisees continue to contribute to the company through ongoing fees, including an 8% royalty on gross sales and an additional 2% of gross revenue allocated to marketing. Even without factoring in these ongoing royalties or marketing fees, the total initial investment required to get a single store up and running is estimated to range between $800,000 and just over $1.4 million.