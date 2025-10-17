Are There Any Crumbl Cookies Stores Outside Of The US?

With its viral success, there's certainly no shortage of demand for global Crumbl locations — just take a look at what went down in Australia. In 2024, an unofficial Crumbl pop-up appeared in Sydney, Australia, drawing huge crowds of eager fans desperate to try the iconic cookie brand. But there was a catch; the pop-up wasn't run by Crumbl at all. The cookies had been flown in from the United States by independent resellers and were reportedly stale and several days old, and were then sold at eye-watering prices — although Crumbl is no stranger to upcharging their desserts. Despite the inflated prices, the cookies still sold out, and the scam sparked frenzy across social media, which was affectionately dubbed as "Crumblgate."

Crumbl co-founder Jason McGowan was swift to condemn the unauthorized event, clarifying that the company had no involvement in the resale. But soon after, Crumbl took to Instagram to reassure disheartened Australian fans, saying "Aussies, we heard you loud and clear. The REAL Crumbl is coming soon." With that message, it seems hopeful that Crumbl expansion may finally be on the horizon Down Under, with 15 stores projected to open in the next two years (per QSR Media).

As for the rest of the world, according to CNBC Make It, co-founder Jason McGowan has confirmed that Crumbl has it's eyes set on opening several locations in the U.K. as well. With a rapidly-expanding, successful business model and introduction of franchising, it's not unlikely that we will see many plenty more Crumbl stores popping up all across the world in the near future.