Crumbl Is Updating Its Menu So You Can Enjoy This One Item For Longer Than A Week

Love Crumbl but have trouble getting to the store in time to try the weekly flavors? We get it — life is busy. According to a press release shared with Food Republic, the sweet treat chain has your back with its new Dessert of the Month, featuring — yes, you guessed it — a special flavor dessert available all month long. That means you'll have 25 to 26 days most months to try it (don't forget, Crumbl is closed on Sundays). And don't worry — Crumbl's weekly specials will continue to rotate as always, with new flavors announced on Sundays and served in stores starting Monday.

First up in this illustrious new tradition? The Cookies & Cream Brownie, launching March 3. And it's a doozy — featuring a dark chocolate brownie base stuffed with pieces of cookies and cream, plus semi-sweet chocolate chunks. As if that weren't enough, it's topped with a white buttercream spread, more cookies and cream crumbles, and a chocolate ganache drizzle.