Crumbl Is Updating Its Menu So You Can Enjoy This One Item For Longer Than A Week
Love Crumbl but have trouble getting to the store in time to try the weekly flavors? We get it — life is busy. According to a press release shared with Food Republic, the sweet treat chain has your back with its new Dessert of the Month, featuring — yes, you guessed it — a special flavor dessert available all month long. That means you'll have 25 to 26 days most months to try it (don't forget, Crumbl is closed on Sundays). And don't worry — Crumbl's weekly specials will continue to rotate as always, with new flavors announced on Sundays and served in stores starting Monday.
First up in this illustrious new tradition? The Cookies & Cream Brownie, launching March 3. And it's a doozy — featuring a dark chocolate brownie base stuffed with pieces of cookies and cream, plus semi-sweet chocolate chunks. As if that weren't enough, it's topped with a white buttercream spread, more cookies and cream crumbles, and a chocolate ganache drizzle.
Other recent Crumbl company changes
From menus that change week to week to flavors that put new twists on old favorites to its signature pink box (which Crumbl turned red just once, for Valentine's Day 2025), Crumbl has built a loyal fanbase in less than a decade — especially on social media. These fans were delighted when, in the summer of 2024, the company announced it would expand beyond just cookies.
Yes, in July, Crumbl began adding to its ever-changing lineup of weekly cookie confections with cakes, cheesecakes, puddings, brownies (as you can see from its first monthly offering), and even pies. Then, a few months later — perhaps due to its growing selection — Crumbl announced it would expand from six new flavors each week to eight. Innovation and evolution are at the heart of Crumbl's ethos, so it should come as no surprise that this dessert company, founded in 2017, is once again offering customers a new way to enjoy its sweets.