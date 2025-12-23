The Crumbl Cookies Labor Violation You May Have Forgotten About

Crumbl is famous for its bubble-gum pink boxes and weekly rotating menu of delicious cookies. While some fans are annoyed at the chain for sometimes upcharging its desserts and for remaining closed on Sundays, a much more serious — but mostly forgotten — scandal saw those involved fined a total of $57,854 in penalties.

In 2022, a Department of Labor investigation uncovered two serious child labor law violations that had occurred at 11 independently owned Crumbl franchise locations across six states, with the majority of the 46 victims based in Utah or California. Most of the minors affected by the violations were just 14 or 15 years old. The first violation was that these minors were permitted to operate potentially hazardous machinery. Federal law states that employees must be a minimum of 18 years old to operate certain types of machinery, which at Crumbl includes dough mixers and ovens. The second violation was that minors were permitted to work illegally long hours. Child labor laws dictate that no minor is allowed to work past 7 p.m., work more than eight hours a day, or work more than 40 hours a week.

Following the scandal, Crumbl issued a statement to TODAY.com apologizing for the violations and claiming that it would "take appropriate action to ensure that all of [its] franchisees are fully compliant with the law." A glance at the Crumbl career website revealed that all applicants must be at least 16 years old to apply. It is unclear whether this policy was in place prior to the scandal or implemented retrospectively.