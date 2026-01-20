How A Home Depot Workbench Can Solve Your Kitchen Island Woes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A kitchen island is great when you need an extra workspace with more storage, but installing one can quickly eat up your time and money. If you want a more affordable and flexible option, why not head to Home Depot and get yourself a rolling workbench instead?

Similar to another kitchen island alternative, the cook's table, workbenches combine great counter space with movability to give you a flexible prep area. However, unlike a cook's table, workbenches come with sturdy, built-in drawers perfect for stashing utensils and spices. While each compartment may not be quite as large as those installed directly into a traditional island, workbench drawers are designed to fit a huge number of tools that can lay flat, freeing up your other storage compartments for larger items. Plus, a workbench provides an easy solution if you ever decide you need two kitchen islands, since they take up a minimal amount of space that you can always free up by rolling them out of the room.

These workbenches come in a range of sizes, colors, and brands, costing anywhere between $350 to $1,200, if you need something huge with serious storage capabilities. Their metal bodies and wood tops are built for heavy-duty tool use, so you won't have to worry about easily damaging or spending too much time cleaning them. Still, you won't be able to steal certain kitchen island trends, like two-tiered work spaces or rounding edges, so this certainly isn't a one-size-fits-all solution.