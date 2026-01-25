This Record-Breaking 2008 Recall Of 143 Million Pounds Of Ground Beef Led To Criminal Charges

Food and drink recalls aren't exactly uncommon, and they can involve millions of products. They occur for a variety of reasons, ranging from less serious Class II recalls, such as the massive Coca-Cola recall that affected 3.2 million cans, to Class I recalls, which involve a serious public health risk. While the largest meat recall in history was classified as a Class II, it uncovered a deeply disturbing case of inhumane treatment of cattle that led to two employees being charged with animal cruelty offenses.

In 2008, the Humane Society released undercover video depicting a slaughterhouse worker abusing "downer" cows (sick, immobile cattle), including using a forklift to forcibly move them to slaughter. The blatant animal abuse was shocking and was in clear violation of federal regulations that ban "downer" cows from being used in the human food supply, a rule put in place to mitigate the risk of bovine-to-human spread of pathogens. The USDA issued a Class II recall, which "involves a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from use of the product." In this case, the recall was issued because the USDA determined it could no longer certify that a large portion of the company's meat had been produced under required inspection conditions.

The recall that ensued was on a scale that had never been seen in U.S. history. Stretching back to 2006, the total amount of beef recalled reached approximately 143 million pounds. Shockingly, around 37 million pounds of that recalled beef had been designated for the National School Lunch Program.