How To Tell If Your Steak Has Gone Bad

When you drop plenty of money on groceries, it's only natural to want none of it to go to waste. This is especially true with steaks, which are rarely cheap in geneal. Knowing when a steak has gone bad, to the point that its flavor is compromised and/or it poses a health risk, can save both your recipe and your health.

Color is one of the earliest signs of spoilage in any red meat. If your steak is developing small, brown patches, it might be safe to eat, but its flavor will be slightly compromised. Once the whole steak has turned brown, it will at best taste bad, and at worst make you sick. Never purchase steak if it's already showing signs of discoloration.

If you're unsure, open the package and smell the steak. Raw meat has very little odor, so if you smell something pungent, throw it out. This is a sign that the muscle fibers have started to decay and there may be risk of bacterial growth. If you still aren't sure, touch the meat to test its firmness. A soft, finger-poked divot in a steak should bounce back right away. If the divot stays or seems very slow to return to its original shape, it's likely the meat has turned and it should be disposed of. To avoid these signs, it's important to know the same mistakes everyone makes with raw meat. Many of these rules are universal, but there are a few special steps you can take with steaks.