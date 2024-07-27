Ranking The Top 12 Grocery Store Chains Known For Their Meat Departments

If you would drive a cart with the sticky wheel over Heaven and Earth for a buy-one-get-one pork butt, this one's for you. Just about every chain grocery store has a meat department. But which one is really worth your time and money? Well, you're about to land the best protein of your life (at least at a supermarket).

You might think that your best option would be your local butcher shop. And while that kind of attention to detail comes at a price, who wants to run around to different shops to source their meat? Plus, with growing transparency around sourcing and sustainable practices, it's much easier to decipher exactly where your supermarket ribeye really came from. When ethical meat production grows in scale, those discounts are passed straight onto grocery store shoppers. Cha-ching.

I enjoy a good burger or steak — and I eat animal protein every day — but I couldn't possibly take a thorough sample of nationwide grocery store meat departments in all their glory all by myself. So I hit up the internet — specifically Reddit and TikTok — for a customer-driven take on the beefiest shopping for cost-conscious carnivores. (Plant-based buyers, you're in, too.) Check out these popular grocery store meat departments, ranked from worst to best.