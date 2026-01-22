Buy This Dollar Tree Seafood For An Affordable, High-Protein Food

Shopping at Dollar Tree for groceries might not be your first impulse; summer barbecue supplies, yes, but food? Not necessarily. That's a lingering concept about the discount chain that should end right here, though, because as long as you follow these Dollar Tree food shopping tips, you can't go wrong. While you peruse the grocery aisles, perhaps picking up garlic powder or cayenne peppers from its oft-overlooked spice section, make your way to the tinned goods area, which abounds with your typical tuna and chicken, but also surprisingly includes a high-protein seafood: Pampa Smoked Oysters.

These oysters, which are packed in sunflower oil and include slices of carrot, onions, and chili peppers, not only contain 7 grams of protein per can, but they're a steal for just $1.25. A similar offering at Walmart, like the Bumble Bee smoked oysters, costs $3.22 for 3.75 ounces, or 85 cents per ounce (if you're lucky; in some parts of the country, a single can costs $8), while these 3-ounce tins cost just 42 cents per ounce — less than half.

As if that weren't already an incredible deal, the Internet has the fairly unanimous opinion that these cheapie oysters are really, really good, with one reviewer on the Dollar Tree product page calling them the best they have ever tasted. A content creator on TikTok also gushed about the $1.25 oysters, expressing his surprise after a blind taste-test, and calling the flavor and texture "amazing."