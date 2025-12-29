Don't Overlook This Dollar Tree Culinary Section

Dollar Tree has really come a long way, from the days when so many looked down on shopping there, to the current economic climate, which has social media influencers sharing their hauls and making finds like the $1.50 winter plates that are being resold for premium prices go viral. Whether you're looking for an elegant decorative tray or a solution for your potato storage problem, this discount chain is the place to go when you need something for your kitchen. That includes its food aisles, which are surprisingly well-stocked, but there is one culinary section you shouldn't overlook for a complete cupboard: spices.

Dollar Tree sells a surprisingly well-rounded array of common kitchen spices, like your basic salt and pepper, but also paprika, onion powder, cayenne powder, crushed red pepper, and garlic salt, and each one costs just $1.25. The next time you run out, instead of heading to the grocery store, where you can end up spending upwards of five dollars per small bottle, even for store brands, stop in at Dollar Tree instead and peruse its selection instead. It's a move that even the good people of Reddit have been on for years, with one OP under the subreddit poverty kitchen calling the $1 (at that time) spices the perfect way to stock your pantry on the cheap, and writing that they'll "take your meal to new heights."