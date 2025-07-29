Why Dollar Tree Is A Hidden Gem For Summer BBQ Supplies

When summer comes around, and you inevitably buy a grill (or tons of meat) for those backyard barbecues, you might end up spending a good deal of cash on that — and not save anything for the supplies. While you don't need specialized grill tools and other accouterments, they do make cooking over open flames a lot easier. And you can, surprisingly, find everything you need at Dollar Tree. For much less than at Target or even Walmart, you can get stocked up on all the supplies required for your summer barbecue, and all in one place.

To help flip the burgers and turn the hot dogs, you have to pick up one of its slotted barbecue spatulas (the store does carry tongs, but you should only buy them at a restaurant supply store); the spatula has a five-star rating, noting how sturdy it is and the size — big enough to keep your hands out of the hot zone. Dollar Tree also sells a foil grill tray, so you can cook smaller items like chopped vegetables, without them falling through the grates, as well as a variety of grill cleaning tools for when you're done.

But the discount chain carries products for your picnic table, too, including plastic table cloths, paper plates, bendy straws, and condiment bottles. Worried about flies touching your food? Dollar Tree even sells handy food tents — it has really thought of everything.