Why Dollar Tree Is A Hidden Gem For Summer BBQ Supplies
When summer comes around, and you inevitably buy a grill (or tons of meat) for those backyard barbecues, you might end up spending a good deal of cash on that — and not save anything for the supplies. While you don't need specialized grill tools and other accouterments, they do make cooking over open flames a lot easier. And you can, surprisingly, find everything you need at Dollar Tree. For much less than at Target or even Walmart, you can get stocked up on all the supplies required for your summer barbecue, and all in one place.
To help flip the burgers and turn the hot dogs, you have to pick up one of its slotted barbecue spatulas (the store does carry tongs, but you should only buy them at a restaurant supply store); the spatula has a five-star rating, noting how sturdy it is and the size — big enough to keep your hands out of the hot zone. Dollar Tree also sells a foil grill tray, so you can cook smaller items like chopped vegetables, without them falling through the grates, as well as a variety of grill cleaning tools for when you're done.
But the discount chain carries products for your picnic table, too, including plastic table cloths, paper plates, bendy straws, and condiment bottles. Worried about flies touching your food? Dollar Tree even sells handy food tents — it has really thought of everything.
Dollar Tree makes feeding a crowd convenient (and cheap), too
Thanks to content on social media like TikTok (origin of the viral make-at-home Crunchwrap), the world is learning how well-stocked Dollar Tree is with quality, versatile pantry essentials — and that includes foods that would not be out of place at a barbecue; just bear in mind that every store is different, and some have a larger selection of groceries than others. First up, in the refrigerated section, most locations actually sell a decent variety of hot dogs and sausages, including classic franks, chicken franks, and even kielbasa, so you're set for the wiener portion of your barbecue. While the stores don't sell ground beef, they do have an assortment of spices and seasonings you can use to level up your burgers, like Texas barbecue-flavored rub or a buttery steak-flavored seasoning.
Need sides? Dried pantry goods are actually where Dollar Tree shines, and you can pick up a few Suddenly Pasta Salads boxed pasta salad kits, or the stores sell quite a few different boxed pastas if you want to make your own from scratch. Some stores even sell, get this, gluten-free pasta — it's worth a shot, rather than having to find the best flour combination to make it at home. And if you need a quick dessert, Dollar Tree sells many cake, brownie, and muffin mixes (and even a cornbread mix); plus, most locations are stocked with multiple flavors of frosting.