10 Delicious Substitutes For Coffee Creamer

If the kitchen coffee pot is one of your first stops in the morning, know that you are far from alone. The National Coffee Association's annual report on coffee data trends showed 66% of Americans drink at least one mug of the stuff every day. That might be where the commonality ends, though, because it seems like everyone takes their coffee in a particular way. Some want two lumps of sugar while others take two heaping spoonfuls. Some people drink iced coffee year-round, and others don't understand why you'd dilute coffee with ice at all.

Whatever your personal preference, flavor is the ultimate goal when it comes to a good cup of joe. For decades, coffee creamers have offered people a way to add flavor and mellowness to a mug. Fats from cream and dairy products combine with the bitterness of the brew to both temper the sharpness of the taste and allow the liquid to stay hot longer. But not everyone wants the added fat and calories from traditional creamers, not to mention those among us who are lactose intolerant. And even if you're just looking to change up your routine, these unconventional alternatives for coffee creamer pack in flavor to keep your coffee tasty no matter when you reach for your next cup.