Give Your Coffee A Flavor Boost With This Unexpected Spice

Coffee beverages encompass a truly mind-blowing range of flavors. Factors like the terroir of beans, subsequent processing, type of roasting, and brewing all translate to the palate of a cup. Yet despite such complexity, it's miraculous how well coffee melds with other ingredients, too. Even an unexpected spice like clove mingles with the caffeinating drink, offering a bold — yet enticing — flavor boost.

So to help you navigate pairing clove and coffee, Food Republic's fortunate for the guidance of Heather Perry. As the CEO of Klatch Coffee, a 2x US barista champion, and former President of the Specialty Coffee Association, she's certainly well-versed in the nuance of brewing. According to her, "clove can be a great jumping-off point" for those who haven't spiced their coffee previously. The spice offers warm, sugary, and just lightly bitter flavors that meld seamlessly into the cup.

When imagining the combo, a beverage like a creamy pumpkin spice latte understandably comes to mind. Yet Perry explains that you can meld just the two ingredients to delicious effect. Whether simply "adding ground clove to your actual coffee grinds" or integrating "whole clove right on top of the coffee grounds for a less intense flavor," the spice provides several options for combination. So reach for a small amount of these dried flower buds, and enjoy your joe in a new style.