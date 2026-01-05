When you sit down in an Olive Garden, you might not expect too much from the Italian chain, which has been criticized for its inauthenticity. It might surprise you to learn, though, that its soups are made fresh daily, in-house, and the staff follows strict rules when handling food allergies, among other things that elevate it above its competition. There is also the fact that the Olive Garden can actually trace the tomatoes used to make its marinara sauce right to the source. Tasting Table got the inside scoop on this process, and it reports that the tomatoes come from OPC Farms in Hanford, California, about a 40-minute drive from Fresno.

The farms are under the stewardship of the Neil Jones Food Company, which oversees the entire growing process, from seed to fruit, as well as the harvesting, processing, and shipping of the tomatoes. In fact, 10 different types of tomatoes make their way into the Olive Garden's sauces, and the Neil Jones team is on hand every step of the way to ensure that the crop, which is planted in late winter to mid-spring, and then harvested in late summer, maintains consistent flavor from year-to-year, so the marinara sauce you tasted in a New York Olive Garden in 2024 is exactly like what you taste in a Georgia location in the present and beyond.