The State That Produces By Far The Most Ice Cream In The Country

Nothing beats a creamy, cold ice cream on a hot day. But, have you ever taken a moment to consider where your ice cream comes from? In the United States, California tops the list as the state that produces the most ice cream by far, selling 5.5 million gallons in 2024 (per the World Population Review). In fact, California has led the nation as the number one ice cream producer for the last 20 years.

Clearly, Californians love their ice cream — more than any other state as well. As president, the former California governor, Ronald Reagan, designated July as National Ice Cream Month and the third Sunday of the month as National Ice Cream Day in 1984.

All that gorgeous weather must give everyone a hankering for their favorite frozen treat. With an average of over 290 days of sunshine each year, they don't call it the Golden State for nothing! Sunny California boasts the ideal climate for year-round cattle raising and dairy farming. Understandably, the state is also the country's top milk producer.