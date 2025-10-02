This Country Produces The Most Tomatoes In The World

Out of all the countries in the world, which one do you think grows the most tomatoes? When it comes to the top ways that people use them, or which culture's cuisine features them most prominently, you might automatically think of Italy's pasta sauces, America's ketchup bottles, or even delicious salsas from Mexico. Despite where your mind goes when you think about the veggie (or is it a fruit?), one thing you may not have known about tomatoes is that, year after year, China grows more tomatoes than anywhere else, harvesting tens of millions of tons and leaving other major producers like India, Turkey, and the United States far behind.

It's an unexpected fact because China probably isn't the first country people associate with tomatoes; yet the sheer scale of production makes it impossible to ignore the country's dominance. Tomatoes are a staple in Chinese cooking, used in everything from stir-fries to soups, but the story doesn't stop at local plates. A huge share of those tomatoes also gets commercially processed into purees and sauces, so whether you're opening a can of tomato paste for chili or spooning basic tomato sauce onto pasta, there's a real chance those tomatoes started their life in a Chinese field.