The 7 Best Biscuits & Gravy You Can Find At Chain Restaurants

Hardee's advertises the biscuits in its Biscuit N' Gravy dish as "Made from Scratch," echoing the homemade sentiments that make some of the best Biscuits and Gravy dishes so tasty. According to the chain restaurant's site image, two full biscuits are provided on this platter, both of the fluffy, baked bites coated in a flavor-enhancing sausage gravy. With Hardee's restaurants offering sizable portions, it's not a surprise the menu item holds popularity with customers.

Many attendees see Hardee's biscuits as one of the best parts of the menu. In one Reddit thread about some of the best biscuits and gravy in Indianapolis, a user professed their love for the Biscuits N' Gravy, their comment becoming the second-most up-voted. In addition to love for its flavor, customers also attest to affordable pricing thanks to regular meal deals. However, some are disappointed in the current texture of the biscuits, believing the dish isn't as flaky as in the past.

Having eaten Hardee's Biscuit N' Gravy before, I find my opinion landing somewhere in the middle of customer testimony. While the price was cheap and the biscuit delicious, it was somewhat doughy, taking away from the overall taste. The sausage gravy was a huge help in combating this, but the overwhelming amount served made it feel more like compensation than a compliment. Still, Hardee's serves a beloved pair of Biscuits and Gravy, even with its slight imperfections.