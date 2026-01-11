The 7 Best Biscuits & Gravy You Can Find At Chain Restaurants
Whether it's a savory breakfast dish or a complimenting side, biscuits and gravy is a simple, classic dish served at a variety of chain restaurants. The core makeup is the same everywhere: a biscuit, sometimes two, topped with fresh, creamy gravy, often accompanied by chunks of sausage. These simple dishes may be small, but they pack a tasty punch, furthered by how a wide array of chain restaurants approach their own versions of the dish.
From the homemade biscuit recipe Hardee's uses to craft the open-faced offering to the unique color and flavoring of Bob Evans sausage gravy, each chain restaurant approaches such a standard dish in a number of unique ways. Based on customer testimonies and author experience, seven of these various Biscuits and Gravy platters are worthy of being considered the best. Taste, price, portion sizes, and how they're cooked are the biggest determining factors, coalescing into a list of the best chain restaurant biscuits and gravy you can find.
7. Bojangles
Biscuits and Gravy made from scratch on-location are the best types that can be served at any given restaurant. In the case of Bojangles, its Southern Gravy Biscuit Combo delivers a fresh buttermilk biscuit, cut in half and draped with thick sausage gravy. This delectable dish is typically served with a side of the restaurant's signature Bo-Tato Rounds, alongside the customer's choice of any drink. The well-rounded meal is made with the taste of a southern-style dish in mind, aided by how well the gravy and biscuit compliment one another.
Customer reviews for Bojangles emphasize just how much the fresh biscuits are emboldened by the sausage gravy. The Combo is considered a perfect breakfast meal, too, with some locations selling customers eggs on the side, which they then put on top of the dish. However, Bojangles' biscuit and gravy falters in two areas. For one, the biscuit occasionally comes out dry and without much taste. It's also one of multiple entries on this list that split one biscuit in half instead of offering two full biscuits. The portion size coupled with a tossup in taste makes Bojangles' Southern Gravy Biscuit the worst of the best.
6. Hardee's
Hardee's advertises the biscuits in its Biscuit N' Gravy dish as "Made from Scratch," echoing the homemade sentiments that make some of the best Biscuits and Gravy dishes so tasty. According to the chain restaurant's site image, two full biscuits are provided on this platter, both of the fluffy, baked bites coated in a flavor-enhancing sausage gravy. With Hardee's restaurants offering sizable portions, it's not a surprise the menu item holds popularity with customers.
Many attendees see Hardee's biscuits as one of the best parts of the menu. In one Reddit thread about some of the best biscuits and gravy in Indianapolis, a user professed their love for the Biscuits N' Gravy, their comment becoming the second-most up-voted. In addition to love for its flavor, customers also attest to affordable pricing thanks to regular meal deals. However, some are disappointed in the current texture of the biscuits, believing the dish isn't as flaky as in the past.
Having eaten Hardee's Biscuit N' Gravy before, I find my opinion landing somewhere in the middle of customer testimony. While the price was cheap and the biscuit delicious, it was somewhat doughy, taking away from the overall taste. The sausage gravy was a huge help in combating this, but the overwhelming amount served made it feel more like compensation than a compliment. Still, Hardee's serves a beloved pair of Biscuits and Gravy, even with its slight imperfections.
5. IHOP
What better type of restaurant to buy Biscuits and Gravy at than a breakfast-centric locale? IHOP offers its Buttermilk Biscuit & Gravy platter around the country. IHOP's diverse menu and hours that stretch into the night make this a strong side complimenting any of the larger meals the restaurant serves. It can also be a quick bite for those in a rush considering its size: one biscuit cut in half, pork-laden gravy dished out atop it.
Customers profess their love for just how well the two halves of IHOP's Biscuit and Gravy compliment one another. This includes claims that it's one of the best items on the menu, described as also coming equipped with a buttery, fluffy interior. From these declarations, it's clearly both a breakfast favorite and a tasty all-day addition.
It's not without some flaws, however, which go beyond the measly portions for a heftier price tag than most other establishments. When I ordered the Buttermilk Biscuit & Gravy as a side dish, I was somewhat perturbed by just how sand-dry the outer crust of the biscuit was. Luckily, the interior procured a softer contrast, made all the flakier by the hot gravy poured atop it. The balance made for a delicious meal that, even with its dryness at certain points, stood out because of how well the interior flavor and gravy complimented each other.
4. Waffle House
While Waffle House's environment and menu promise a variety of biscuit dishes, its simple biscuit & gravy dish is one of the more flavorful on the menu. A halved, grilled biscuit is positioned on a plate, while a heap of sausage gravy is poured atop it. Simple but effective, this particular biscuit-gravy combo gets customer praise that contrasts it against the strength of other restaurants' offerings.
According to reviews, customers have expressed love for the biscuit & gravy, prioritizing it as a main course for their visits. This includes pairing it with sides like hash browns and eggs, making it the perfect entrée for a breakfast dish. Waffle House is also privy to meal deals that shoot the price down, something that makes it an even more appealing order.
This is another biscuits and gravy combo I was able to chow down on, and one of the better ones that I've tried. Echoing the compliments of customers, my biscuit & gravy was smothered — but not overwhelmed — with sausage gravy, acting as the perfect flavor enhancer for the fluffy biscuit. Alongside a light interior, the exterior was crisped the perfect amount. Even with the relatively smaller portion sizes, Waffle House still offers a delicious biscuit and gravy with flavors that mesh together perfectly.
3. Bob Evans
One of the heartiest meals on this list, the Bob Evans sausage gravy & biscuits offer incredible value for its quantity. The menu item consists of two full biscuits fresh from the oven, topped with the restaurant's homemade sausage gravy. Unlike the whitish coloring of every other gravy on this list, Bob Evans tops the biscuits with a rich, brown sauce. This different type of sausage gravy not only makes the dish unique, but also elevates its taste for regular customers.
According to testimonies, the sausage gravy & biscuits is one of the tastiest meals offered. Regular attendees sing its praises, with some even trying to replicate the pairing at home. One Reddit thread sees someone trying to recreate the gravy from scratch due to their love of the original. The thread includes numerous echoes of just how tasty the restaurant's rendition is, with attempts at mimicking it simply not measuring up. The dish has universal love for its homemade taste, yet one that's not able to be replicated at home so simply.
2. McDonald's
Although McDonald's focuses on serving fast food like burgers and fries, they have a smattering of delicious breakfast options on their menu as well. Its two scratch biscuits and 8 ounce gravy may not be available in every U.S. state, but where it can be eaten, it thrives. Two open-faced, house-made biscuits are carefully coated with 8 oz. of sausage gravy, promising a softness both inside and out. It's one that makes it a popular item in the locations where it's served.
According to customer descriptions, McDonald's biscuits and gravy is a universally beloved menu item. Many customers call it their favorite biscuit-gravy dish of any restaurant. According to testimonies from various locations around the country, the dish is a savory staple of their menu, bolstered by potential deals to make it cheaper. Some even profess the dish is drenched in gravy, but that it doesn't hinder the flavor of the biscuit.
One review on TripAdvisor noted their nearby location offered the gravy in a separate container. This made it easy to dunk the biscuits into it, making it the most versatile of biscuits and gravy on this list. Although it's not available at all their nationwide locations, the sheer level of praise for McDonald's biscuits and gravy make it a high contender — a close second for the best of its kind.
1. Biscuitville
Fittingly, the most positivity surrounding a Biscuits and Gravy dish at a chain establishment comes from Biscuitville. This Southern series of restaurants offers a homemade sausage gravy biscuit that, according to the menu, sources "local pork sausage" for their gravy. While it doesn't offer as big a portion size as some other entries, sporting just one, open-faced biscuit, the homemade presentation and overall taste of the dish more than makes up for any falters in quantity.
Reviews from customers describe it as a standout on Biscuitville's larger menu. One testimony from Yelp saying it's elevated beyond more decorated dishes, like waffles and muffins. Others praise the thickness of the biscuit, balancing out any portion-based shortcomings, alongside how much chewable sausage was still in the gravy. More complimented the cheap price, making their choice all the more satisfying. With a sizable biscuit, creamy gravy, and an affordability factor to it, Biscuitville's version of biscuits and gravy is far and away the best you can buy from any chain restaurant.
Methodology
The seven Biscuits and Gravy dishes chosen for this list were ranked based on a combination of customer satisfaction and authorial testimony. Customer reviews were pulled from Yelp, Tripadvisor, Reddit, Facebook, and TikTok to inform this list, with a focus on detail-oriented praise.
The core focus of the ranking is the taste and prevalence of praise online, with specific, overt positivity determining each dish's placement. Additional factors such as price, preparation, and portion size were also considered when deciding which dishes were more worthy of higher spots on the list than others.