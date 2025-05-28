The Fast Food Chain That Might Close 76 Restaurants This Year

In yet another case of franchisee versus parent company, fast food chain Hardee's is currently locked in a legal battle with a Nevada-based franchisee, called Paradigm Investment Group, and the real losers could be the patrons of 76 restaurants spread across the south. The eatery known for its big burgers and chicken offerings (though Hardee's' chicken sandwich did fall near the bottom of Food Republic's ranked list) is demanding Paradigm get into the 21st century and start offering online ordering (among other things), as well as adjust its business hours. Currently, the 76 stores in question are open no later than 2 p.m., eight hours shy of the 10 p.m. close-time Hardee's would prefer.

Paradigm, for its part, is claiming that these changes would make the franchisee go bankrupt. When Hardee's issued a notice which declared its intent to close all 76 stores if its demands were not met, Paradigm filed a lawsuit against the fast food chain (which its parent company, CKE Restaurants, has taken up) in April.