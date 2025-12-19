The Actual Way To Get Fresh McDonald's Food, According To A Former Chef

With McDonald's selling millions of burgers every single day, it should come as no surprise that the Golden Arches' employees are instructed to make some ahead of time and keep them in a universal holding or heat cabinet (UHC). Many items sit in the UHC for a time, but for some people, nothing tastes as good as a fresh sandwich or its greasy, glorious fries. There are some "hacks" floating around the internet for how to get your food fresh from the chain, but a former corporate chef took to TikTok with one major tip: just ask politely, and tell the employees you're willing to wait.

It's that simple! Typically, the restaurant will be happy to accommodate kind and patient customers. The one caveat with this method for getting fresh food is that you can't employ it using the app or in-restaurant kiosks (you can use those to get your burger patties fresh, at least, by customizing them to no salt/unseasoned), so you will have to either order face-to-face with a cashier, or voice-to-voice at the drive-thru. However, some employees discourage this, as it can hold up the drive-thru line.