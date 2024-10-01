Why Lemon Juice Is The Powerhouse Ingredient For Next-Level Chicken Noodle Soup

Soup season means we're making all kinds of brothy goodness. Whether that's a rich Tuscan white bean recipe or using stale bread to make a delicious hearty soup, there's no end to how many bowls we plan on going through. And when it comes to classic chicken noodle soup, it's always a good time to curl up with a steaming mug and feel like a kid again.

And now that we're all adults on paper, it feels like making homemade chicken noodle soup comes with territory. So you may be wondering how you can elevate your recipe to take your version (or even your favorite canned variety) to the next level. Enter: lemon juice.

While lemons may not be your first thought when it comes to ingredients you'll need for a comforting broth (unless you're making a lemon-forward Greek avgolemono soup), their juice is often used to help balance all of the other flavors going on in the pot. In fact, acid is a common ingredient in soups because it helps to brighten the silky broth, bringing balance to the rest of the salty and savory notes. While vinegar and tomato are other acidic ingredients often used, lemon in particular is a classic pairing with chicken that we know you'll love.