How Anne Burrell Became A Food Network Icon

The food world is mourning the loss of one of television's greats as the news is shared of Anne Burrell's passing on June 17, 2025. Known for her bright, spiky hair that matched her equally iconic personality, the chef was only 55. Burrell is most notably recognized as the host of the show "Worst Cooks in America," where she mentored aspiring chefs for over a decade. But there was more to Burrell than one show. So, how did she become such a Food Network icon?

Before gracing America's televisions, Burrell was a student at the Culinary Institute of America, where she honed her skills and built upon her lifelong love of cooking. She particularly loved Italian cuisine, and even spent a few years studying and working in Italy. But she was also known to love a good fast food burger (In-N-Out's iconic patties were her favorite). From there, Burrell made her first Food Network appearance not as a host, but as a contestant on "Iron Chef America." Her larger-than-life personality won over the crowd and eventually landed her with her own show: "Secrets of a Restaurant Chef." After that, Burrell made her debut as a co-host and mentor on "Worst Cooks in America" and was a part of every season, barring the most recent one, season 28. Her longevity with the Food Network shows consumers and cooks alike treasured her spirit and advice, making it no wonder she was a mainstay in the kitchen.