The 60-Year-Old Virginia Deli That Was Featured On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives
Guy Fieri knows his way around the American culinary landscape, whether it's making some bomb fried chicken at his Chicken Guy! chain or suggesting where to get great eats in each of the 50 states (and D.C.). The latter he has done mainly through his breakout Food Network hit, "Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives." On a stop in Virginia during the 30th season of his road-trip-and-restaurant program, he made his way to a very special 60-year-old Jewish deli in Richmond called Perly's.
The restaurant, which is situated in downtown Richmond's Monroe Ward neighborhood, had been previously occupied for over 50 years, making it an iconic spot to break your fast or have a hot lunch. In 2013, the then-current owner announced it would be closing, and both the business and the digs it was housed in were put up for sale. This seemed like the perfect opportunity for Kevin Roberts, a local restaurateur, who jumped on the chance.
He would reopen Perly's the following year with an updated menu that would please Jewish grandmothers and modern, secular diners alike. He and his wife, co-owner Rachelle, put contemporary twists on traditional Eastern European dishes, as with their potato and duck pierogies, which they showed Fieri how to make on his show. They create pretty much every single component from scratch, including the pierogi dough.
There's plenty of delicious food to savor at Perly's
Since Kevin and Rachelle Roberts take the long way in their kitchen, it's no surprise that Perly's has once again become a Richmond institution, continuing the tradition that began 60 years ago. Beyond the eatery's pierogies, one big fan favorite is the Schlubby Fries, which feature french fries dressed up with pastrami and tangy Russian dressing, then further loaded up with two types of cheese and pickled vegetables. The latkes are another menu item that receive a lot of love from customer reviews; these potato pancakes come simply topped with an apricot apple sauce and chive sour cream, for a perfect mash-up of savory and sweet.
Perly's restaurant is only half the story, though. There is also an on-site Jewish deli that sells a veritable smorgasbord of eats, including meats like corned beef and pastrami, beef tongue, salmon, and even chicken salad by the pound. Their deli cases also carry items like pickled eggs, beets, and baked goods.