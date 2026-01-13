The 60-Year-Old Virginia Deli That Was Featured On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives

Guy Fieri knows his way around the American culinary landscape, whether it's making some bomb fried chicken at his Chicken Guy! chain or suggesting where to get great eats in each of the 50 states (and D.C.). The latter he has done mainly through his breakout Food Network hit, "Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives." On a stop in Virginia during the 30th season of his road-trip-and-restaurant program, he made his way to a very special 60-year-old Jewish deli in Richmond called Perly's.

The restaurant, which is situated in downtown Richmond's Monroe Ward neighborhood, had been previously occupied for over 50 years, making it an iconic spot to break your fast or have a hot lunch. In 2013, the then-current owner announced it would be closing, and both the business and the digs it was housed in were put up for sale. This seemed like the perfect opportunity for Kevin Roberts, a local restaurateur, who jumped on the chance.

He would reopen Perly's the following year with an updated menu that would please Jewish grandmothers and modern, secular diners alike. He and his wife, co-owner Rachelle, put contemporary twists on traditional Eastern European dishes, as with their potato and duck pierogies, which they showed Fieri how to make on his show. They create pretty much every single component from scratch, including the pierogi dough.