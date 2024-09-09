Is There Even A Difference Between Corned Beef And Pastrami?

There are multiple differences between corned beef and pastrami ranging from their countries of origin to their preparation methods. While both found a home in delis and consist of beef, specifically brisket, these delicatessen cousins have several nuances that deliver equally unique and delicious flavors.

If you've eaten it before, you probably know that corn doesn't play a role in making corned beef. The dish originated in Ireland sometime in the 17th century (before the myth of the St. Patrick's Day corned beef dinner). The "corned" in corned beef likely stems from the Germanic word "kurnam" meaning "small seed." This refers to the rock salt used to preserve the beef as the mineral can look a bit like small seeds.

Like corned beef, pastrami also originated as a form of meat preservation but traveled from Turkey and then to Romania before arriving in America via Jewish-Romanian immigrants. The word "pastrami" underwent several evolutions, beginning as the Turkish word "pastirma" meaning "dried meat" and changing to "pastrama" in Romania before being changed, again, to "pastrame" in Yiddish by the Jewish-Romanian immigrants of the 19th century.

So while both foods have origins in practically preserving food before the invention of refrigeration, their differences began in their conceptions and continue to this day. Seeing them side by side illustrates their differences alone.