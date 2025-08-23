The 8 Most Ridiculous Starbucks Orders We've Seen On TikTok

Starbucks has been adding a lot of fun drinks to its menu — like the "Wicked" drinks that have all the right elements. For summer 2025, there were the Firework Frappuccino and Strato Frappuccinos in three flavors. But some of the most interesting and delightful creations actually come from fans who post their over-the-top combinations of syrups and sauces, creams and cold foams on social media. Many recipes go viral and become part of what fans call the "secret" menu. In many cases, the baristas are well aware of what you mean when you ask for the "Barbie," but don't be surprised if the barista stares at you blankly. Have the recipe ready to recite — just in case.

Starbucks itself launched its own "secret" menu in the summer of 2025, which is available in the offers tab of the Starbucks app. Food Republic tested the first four and enjoyed them all. To launch the rotating roster, Starbucks encouraged those with a knack for brainstorming beverage ideas to share them on Instagram for a chance to win $25,000.

Still, if you're looking for a drink that celebrates a favorite film character, gives off a ghoulish glow, or mimics another sweet treat, there are plenty of options to choose from on TikTok, as well as Reddit and Instagram. Or dare to best your barista and create your own. You may even have the drink named after you.