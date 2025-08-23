The 8 Most Ridiculous Starbucks Orders We've Seen On TikTok
Starbucks has been adding a lot of fun drinks to its menu — like the "Wicked" drinks that have all the right elements. For summer 2025, there were the Firework Frappuccino and Strato Frappuccinos in three flavors. But some of the most interesting and delightful creations actually come from fans who post their over-the-top combinations of syrups and sauces, creams and cold foams on social media. Many recipes go viral and become part of what fans call the "secret" menu. In many cases, the baristas are well aware of what you mean when you ask for the "Barbie," but don't be surprised if the barista stares at you blankly. Have the recipe ready to recite — just in case.
Starbucks itself launched its own "secret" menu in the summer of 2025, which is available in the offers tab of the Starbucks app. Food Republic tested the first four and enjoyed them all. To launch the rotating roster, Starbucks encouraged those with a knack for brainstorming beverage ideas to share them on Instagram for a chance to win $25,000.
Still, if you're looking for a drink that celebrates a favorite film character, gives off a ghoulish glow, or mimics another sweet treat, there are plenty of options to choose from on TikTok, as well as Reddit and Instagram. Or dare to best your barista and create your own. You may even have the drink named after you.
13 ingredients send one barista packing
The 13-ingredient order was so outlandish, the Starbucks barista who first made it posted a photo of the drink on social media, which inevitably cost him his job. The whopper of a drink contains five bananas, a host of syrups and inclusions (cinnamon dolce topping, dark caramel sauce, honey syrup, salted brown butter cookie topping, among others), extra caramel drizzle around the cup, java chips, heavy cream, and crunchy bits of caramel on top.
A drink fit for a birthday celebration
If you want to really celebrate your birthday in style, then get thee to a Starbucks and order the so-called birthday-girl pink drink. It starts with a standard pink drink, but then you add two scoops of vanilla bean, two pumps of vanilla syrup, and you top it all with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and a whole birthday cake pop.
These drinks don't only come out at night
For those who are blood-thirsty or just love a good non-coffee frapp, there's the Vampire Frappuccino, which starts with a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino — a base for several viral beverages — with a pump of mocha at the bottom of the cup (don't let the barista blend it in lest it ruin the effect), a pump of white mocha, and strawberry puree dripping down from the top. It sounds scary good.
A brainy beverage for zombie fans
If you're more of a fan of "The Walking Dead" and prefer getting your frights from zombies rather than vampires, then you might enjoy the Zombie Brains drink. The beverage starts with a green tea latte or frappuccino, and includes a scoop of vanilla bean powder, and is topped with sweet cream cold foam mixed with strawberry puree. Give the drink some "brains" by topping it off with strawberry inclusions.
A drink with a fairground feel
The Cotton Candy Frappuccino promises to give that fairground feel to Starbucks fans. The official drink starts with a vanilla bean frapp, and then you add three pumps of raspberry and whatever whipped cream (or cold foam) that you want. Raspberry syrup is available only for a limited time.
Living in Barbie's hot pink world
Barbie fans know there's only one color that will do for a beverage named after everyone's favorite fashionista: hot pink. And that's exactly the hue you'll get if you ask your barista for a Vanilla Bean Crème Frappuccino with vanilla syrup, strawberry puree or raspberry syrup, and dragonfruit inclusions, all topped with whipped cream.
A fictional beverage comes to life
A wizard must have come up with the recipe for Butterbeer — the Starbucks drink based on the fictional one described in the "Harry Potter" books and movies. To imbibe, order a Vanilla Crème Frappuccino with caramel and toffee nut syrups. Add caramel drizzle around the inside of the cup, and you'll surely be crying, "Merlin's Beard, that's good!"
A viral chocolate bar goes viral as a drink
One might have expected Starbucks to jump on the viral Dubai chocolate trend. Instead, baristas themselves discovered that you could mimic the taste with an iced matcha latte by simply adding two pumps of pistachio sauce and topping it with chocolate cold foam. Unfortunately, you don't get the crisp knafeh crunch in this combo, but if it's the pistachio and chocolate you're after, this drink will do.