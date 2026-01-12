This DIY Dollar Tree Lazy Susan Is The Perfect Way To Free Up Counter Space
Dollar Tree is a great place to pick up kitchenware (it's a hidden gem for summer barbecue supplies in particular), as well as pantry essentials, like gourmet coffee from brand Harry & David. But go too hard at Dollar Tree too many times, and you could end up with cluttered counters. If you want things to look a bit more organized, but you also have essentials that you like to keep out for convenience when cooking, you can also find the answer to your kitchen-chaos woes at the discount chain. Namely, using the Storage Essentials Clear Acrylic Rotating Kitchen Turntable, and any flat-surfaced or bottomed home decor item that is larger than the 10-inch diameter, like Dollar Tree's Square Round DIY Plywood Signs, a large charger plate, or even a basket.
Simply glue the two pieces together (you'll likely want to use hot glue or super glue, as the regular stuff likely won't hold up as well over time). What you end up with is an attractive Lazy Susan pedestal where you can group things together, instead of having them sit spread out individually on your countertop.
Picture it: Rather than your glass bottles of vinegars and oils taking up space, standing in a line, they're instead grouped onto the Lazy Susan. perhaps with a candle or a small plant for decoration. And not only are the bottles easy to access from any angle, but the Lazy Susan actually enhances the overall style of your kitchen counters by appearing intentional.
More uses for these DIY Lazy Susans in your kitchen
These DIY Lazy Susans have more practical kitchen applications beyond clearing the clutter off your countertop. They are also ideal for your cupboards, specifically open shelving, where the contents of your cabinets are visible; therefore, how you style them matters. It makes sense that rather than using plain, boring Lazy Susans, you'd instead use attractive, appealing ones, since they're not only practical, but also add visual interest. And you can customize them because you're making them yourself, so if you have an all-white kitchen, adhere an all-white platform to the turntable, or if you want a pop or color, use a bold-colored plate (you could thrift a colorful Fiestaware piece).
Dollar Tree DIY Lazy Susans are also some of the most useful tools you can employ in your pantry. Rather than gluing flat-surfaced tops to the Dollar Tree kitchen turntable, though, you could glue baskets — found at Dollar Tree or a craft store — into or on top of it, so you don't have to worry about the items inside falling out when you spin it. Then you have a convenient and visually pleasing way to make the most of your pantry space, while keeping it organized, so that nothing is out of reach.