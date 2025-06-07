The Vintage Dinnerware Brand To Look For At Thrift Stores

If you're merely a casual thrifter, a colorful set of plates and bowls might escape your notice. But they shouldn't — because they might be from the dinnerware brand Fiesta, and those solid-toned, lightly ridged sets could be some of the most iconic pieces ever made, known as Fiestaware. This dinnerware (as well as serveware, bakeware, and glassware) is easy to spot if you just turn the plate or bowl over and see the words "GENUINE fiesta" or "HLC Fiesta" (the HLC stands for Homer Laughlin China).

If you're truly lucky, you might be holding one of the original five colors: Red, Yellow, Medium Green, Cobalt Blue, and Ivory. In the 1950s, as colors trended toward softer shades, Fiesta released Chartreuse, Forest Green, Rose, and Gray. After the company stopped producing dinnerware in 1973 (before starting up again in the 1980s), people started collecting the pieces in earnest — today, it's "the most collected brand of china in the United States" (via The NYT). If you happen to find a few pieces or even an entire set that ended up in a Goodwill store or a yard or estate sale, it's definitely worth picking up, and not just for its storied history.