You Can Find This Gourmet Coffee Brand At Dollar Tree For A Steal
While, sure, you might want to reconsider buying groceries from Dollar Tree, the store offers plenty of kitchen and pantry staples that give you bang for your buck. You can find everything from towel bars that free up counter space to elegant table settings that make any meal feel fancier. One way to elevate your breakfast is by picking up a quality bag of coffee — and Dollar Tree delivers. Enter: Harry and David Breakfast Blend Ground Coffee, priced at $2. The pre-ground beans are 100% arabica rather than canephora (aka robusta), so you know it's top-shelf stuff.
And yes, you read that correctly: that's Harry and David — of the famous upscale gift baskets that bougie aunts love — supplying gourmet gifts for more than a hundred years. If you buy a bag directly from Harry and David itself, you'll be spending around $15. However, the bags that come straight from the supplier are larger at 12 ounces (versus Dollar Tree's 4 ounces). That's $1.25 per ounce for Harry and David — so, at $.50 per ounce, you're getting a real steal at Dollar Tree.
Other ways to make your coffee feel gourmet at home
Aside from buying beans you love, one of the easiest ways to make coffee feel more like a world-class experience at home is to get nice mugs. Stoneware adds a touch of elegance to your mornings — and while you can splash out some real cash on a set of Le Creuset mugs, you can also find some inexpensive dupes from Dollar Tree that are cheaper than what you'll find on Amazon. If you want to go fancier, try some glass Irish coffee mugs that make every morning feel like you're looking out onto rolling emerald green hills and rugged blue waves along the Wild Atlantic Way.
You can make even a standard cup of drip coffee feel elegant and slightly luxurious by topping it with a dollop of foam. Better still, you don't need a steam wand — you can make excellent latte foam in the microwave. You'd also be surprised how a simple mint syrup (or whatever flavor you prefer — simply substitute the mint for something else, like cinnamon) can uplift your cup of java. All these little things add up and can make your morning ritual feel just that much more magical.