The Costco Meat Stick Redditors Recommend For A Quick Protein Fix
Costco can solve a lot of your kitchen and pantry issues, and in a big way. Need a quick heat-and-eat dinner? Get the prepared meatloaf, nicknamed "Costco Mount Rushmore." Does your next event require a dessert that can feed a crowd? Pick up a luxurious five-layer Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse cake. And when you're on the go, or flagging from a mid-afternoon slump, or just need something to tide you over until dinner, the great people of Reddit have a meat stick suggestion for a quick protein fix: The Country Archer Mini Beef Sticks.
Made of 100% grass-fed beef, packaged individually as 0.5-ounce sticks, and sold in bags of 28 for under $20 (price dependent on your location), each mini tube of beef contains 4 grams of protein (as well as zero sugar). Redditors on the Costco subreddit have lots of praise for them, too, with one commenter calling them a "lifesaver," while others highlighted the excellent taste.
A third commenter did mention that, though they use them as a nutritious snack and think they taste great, they find them to be a bit pricey. But, they recommended, "Save your receipts. A few months ago[,] the price dropped[,] and I was able to get something like $5 back on every bag I had purchased recently." Great advice for a great protein-filled product, indeed.
More protein-rich Costco snack meats that come highly rated by Reddit
Costco might not have as many SKUs as even its main rival Sam's Club (4,000 in the former's case, compared to the latter's 6,000), but the Washington-based warehouse chain does carry a handful of protein-filled jerky and meat snacks besides the Country Archer brand. And some of these also have the Reddit seal of approval. One product that received a mention again and again on an r/Costco thread are the Chomps beef sticks, which a commenter wrote were fantastic, on top of naming the brand as their personal favorite. Each beef stick, which clocks in at 1.15 ounces (compared to Country Archer's 0.5 ounces — they are minis, after all), contains nine grams of protein.
On a different r/Costco thread, the OP actually gave props to the store brand, Kirkland Signature, beef sticks, citing them as "superior to Chomps in both flavor and price." The Kirkland meat sticks, which have 1.15 ounces per stick, are indeed much cheaper than the Chomps brand, with one commenter saying they spotted the former for $12.99, while the latter cost $18.99.
Finally, Pacific Gold beef jerky got a shout-out on a third r/Costco thread as well, with one Redditor commenting, "I love the snack packs for a [quick] bite at work." Sold in individually packaged bags (so you don't have to worry about eating the entire package within three months) of 1.25 ounces each, the Pacific Gold beef jerky contains a whopping 14 grams of protein per serving.