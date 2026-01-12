The Costco Meat Stick Redditors Recommend For A Quick Protein Fix

Costco can solve a lot of your kitchen and pantry issues, and in a big way. Need a quick heat-and-eat dinner? Get the prepared meatloaf, nicknamed "Costco Mount Rushmore." Does your next event require a dessert that can feed a crowd? Pick up a luxurious five-layer Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse cake. And when you're on the go, or flagging from a mid-afternoon slump, or just need something to tide you over until dinner, the great people of Reddit have a meat stick suggestion for a quick protein fix: The Country Archer Mini Beef Sticks.

Made of 100% grass-fed beef, packaged individually as 0.5-ounce sticks, and sold in bags of 28 for under $20 (price dependent on your location), each mini tube of beef contains 4 grams of protein (as well as zero sugar). Redditors on the Costco subreddit have lots of praise for them, too, with one commenter calling them a "lifesaver," while others highlighted the excellent taste.

A third commenter did mention that, though they use them as a nutritious snack and think they taste great, they find them to be a bit pricey. But, they recommended, "Save your receipts. A few months ago[,] the price dropped[,] and I was able to get something like $5 back on every bag I had purchased recently." Great advice for a great protein-filled product, indeed.