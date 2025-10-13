This Meatloaf Meal Is On Reddit's 'Costco Mount Rushmore'
From creamy mac and cheese to bright basil pesto that's worth every penny, it's no surprise that Costco has tons of food that feels like it was made in your own kitchen. But when it comes to the top pre-made dishes at the popular store, the meatloaf meal is rated high on Redditors' lists as one to toss in your cart. The top comment called it, "On the Mt Rushmore of Costco pre-mades."
While Costco's chicken street tacos, pot pie, and ravioli lasagna with bolognese sauce all get high marks from the wholesaler's fans on Reddit, the prepared meatloaf takes the cake. It's praised for its pricing but also for its beefy flavor. One commenter wrote, "As long as they keep serving this bad boy, there is almost no point in making it yourself. This is top notch and almost certainly cheaper than what you could do on your own without skimping big time on quality. Two thumbs way up." And while the heaping portion of meatloaf is popular, the buttery mashed potatoes that it comes with are a hit, too. People praised it for being made from scratch, not flakes, and while some claimed there was too much butter, others stated they added even more.
While you could easily plop the meatloaf and potatoes on a plate and microwave them, you may want to heat up the meal the same way you would leftover burgers by popping it in an oven or a toaster oven. Simply slice off some meatloaf, spoon out the potatoes, and in half an hour or less, you'll have a big plate full of comfort food with nearly no effort.
How to doctor up your Costco meatloaf meal
While Costco's meatloaf and mashed potatoes get stellar reviews from many Redditors, one recurring complaint is that the glaze is too sweet. However, there are a few fixes that can easily upgrade the dish. For a spicy contrast, try sprinkling crushed red pepper or cayenne on top, or add a splash of hot sauce. Try dicing up some jalapeños or add chipotles in adobo sauce to bring more warmth and kick. For an umami-laden boost to counteract the sweetness, you can also add Worcestershire Sauce or a touch of soy sauce. You could also infuse a little smoky flavor with liquid smoke or smoked paprika.
Costco's meatloaf and mashed potatoes can be a meal all on their own without any fuss, but if you want to kick it up a notch, there are more than a few ways to do it. While the mashed potatoes are already full of plenty of butter, you can add more or mix in sour cream, bacon, green onions, or shredded cheddar for even more pizazz. To really make it filling, you can add even more sides. One Redditor suggested a classic way to round out the traditional dish — serving rolls and green beans. If you're looking for other greens besides beans, roasted Brussels sprouts or asparagus will also provide a fresh contrast. Or, for a kick of sweetness on the side, serve maple-roasted carrots and parsnips. Finally, for a rich addition to go with the buttery taters and beefy goodness, try creamed spinach with leeks, macaroni and cheese, or corn pudding.