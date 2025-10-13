This Meatloaf Meal Is On Reddit's 'Costco Mount Rushmore'

From creamy mac and cheese to bright basil pesto that's worth every penny, it's no surprise that Costco has tons of food that feels like it was made in your own kitchen. But when it comes to the top pre-made dishes at the popular store, the meatloaf meal is rated high on Redditors' lists as one to toss in your cart. The top comment called it, "On the Mt Rushmore of Costco pre-mades."

While Costco's chicken street tacos, pot pie, and ravioli lasagna with bolognese sauce all get high marks from the wholesaler's fans on Reddit, the prepared meatloaf takes the cake. It's praised for its pricing but also for its beefy flavor. One commenter wrote, "As long as they keep serving this bad boy, there is almost no point in making it yourself. This is top notch and almost certainly cheaper than what you could do on your own without skimping big time on quality. Two thumbs way up." And while the heaping portion of meatloaf is popular, the buttery mashed potatoes that it comes with are a hit, too. People praised it for being made from scratch, not flakes, and while some claimed there was too much butter, others stated they added even more.

While you could easily plop the meatloaf and potatoes on a plate and microwave them, you may want to heat up the meal the same way you would leftover burgers by popping it in an oven or a toaster oven. Simply slice off some meatloaf, spoon out the potatoes, and in half an hour or less, you'll have a big plate full of comfort food with nearly no effort.