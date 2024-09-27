How Long Does Beef Jerky Last Once It's Opened?
Forgive beef jerky aficionados for occasionally getting so wrapped up in enjoying their mouthwatering strips of savory goodness that they don't concern themselves with when it might actually go bad. After all, no one aboard the Titanic thought about hitting an iceberg.
The good news is that once you've opened that bag, your jerky can last quite a while if you play your cards right. Properly stored in an airtight container or resealed bag, your beloved jerky can maintain its delightful chewiness and flavor for up to two weeks if it's homemade, and for roughly three months if it's store-bought. Even better, you can stretch the shelf life of homemade jerky to as long as a year or more by using a vacuum sealer — a game-changing gadget for home chefs — and placing your leftover jerky in the freezer.
There are generally three elements to ward off in your efforts to keep your jerky suitable for consumption: oxygen, moisture, and direct sunlight. Consider this trio to be jerky kryptonite.
How to use leftover jerky in new recipes
In the event you find yourself with a jerky surplus — even after storing it correctly — and you're not quite in the mood for eating it plain, there are countless ways to incorporate it into some unique and delicious dishes. One of the more flavorful ways to use up your leftover jerky is by adding it as a topping to chili. Just chop the cured meat into small pieces and toss it into your favorite recipe. The jerky will rehydrate as it cooks, infusing the dish with even more of its rich, smoky flavor.
For a quick, on-the-go snack, you can also incorporate leftover beef jerky into a trail mix. Simply chop it into bite-sized pieces and mix it with nuts, dried fruits, granola or cereal, and chocolate for that savory-sweet fix.
Beef jerky can also be a fantastic addition to soups and stews. Follow the same bite-sized chopping instructions above, and add it to your favorite broth-based recipes. The jerky will impart its signature savory flavor to the soup while providing an extra protein boost. A little leftover beef jerky can go a long way with some outside-the-box thinking, adding a unique flavor twist to traditional dishes and snacks.