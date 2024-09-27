How Long Does Beef Jerky Last Once It's Opened?

Forgive beef jerky aficionados for occasionally getting so wrapped up in enjoying their mouthwatering strips of savory goodness that they don't concern themselves with when it might actually go bad. After all, no one aboard the Titanic thought about hitting an iceberg.

The good news is that once you've opened that bag, your jerky can last quite a while if you play your cards right. Properly stored in an airtight container or resealed bag, your beloved jerky can maintain its delightful chewiness and flavor for up to two weeks if it's homemade, and for roughly three months if it's store-bought. Even better, you can stretch the shelf life of homemade jerky to as long as a year or more by using a vacuum sealer — a game-changing gadget for home chefs — and placing your leftover jerky in the freezer.

There are generally three elements to ward off in your efforts to keep your jerky suitable for consumption: oxygen, moisture, and direct sunlight. Consider this trio to be jerky kryptonite.