The Overlooked Cooking Methods For Flavorful Frozen Veggies

Fresh vegetables are typically the stars of the dinner table, while their frozen counterparts are often relegated to a supporting role. This is because most people opt for moist heating methods such as steaming and boiling, which, unfortunately, lead to mushy results. But frozen veggies are often underrated, and with some know-how, this convenient option has the potential for bold, deep flavors that dry heat methods like sauteing and roasting can unlock.

So, why are these techniques better than the rest? They help caramelize food, turning the plant's starches into sugars that develop a nutty-tasting brown crust. Sauteing or roasting your frozen produce also adds a satisfying crispness to the skin that steaming or microwaving simply can't replicate. This is because cooking with higher, drier heat quickly evaporates excess moisture, preserving the plant's texture and resulting in a more pleasing bite. These methods may also retain color better than moist cooking methods like boiling.

Best of all, preparing frozen vegetables can save a lot of time since you'll be cooking them straight from the freezer. That's right — there's no need to thaw your veggies beforehand, because they're already partially cooked. Cooking them straight away will also help prevent mushiness, so don't worry about waiting for them to reach room temperature.