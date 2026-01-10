Don't Make This Simple Mistake When Ordering At A Chinese Restaurant

Chinese restaurants occupy an old and beloved part of the American culinary landscape. The style of dining was already embedded in the U.S. by the 1850s, when immigrants arrived in California following the Gold Rush. Originally, such eateries whipped up dishes of Cantonese origin, increasingly tweaked to suit American ingredients and palates. So flash forward well over a century, and the modern Chinese-American repertoire — think chow mein or chop suey, crab rangoons, orange chicken — has evolved into a distinct branch of the cuisine. While certainly delicious, don't make the mistake of always ordering such dishes at a Chinese restaurant.

Instead, explore the world of traditional Chinese cuisine, which covers an enormous breadth of styles. Venture to eateries that sell niche specialties: say Beijing-style Peking duck, Sichuan-style hot pot, or the wide selection of foods offered at a dim sum eatery. Verse yourself in the minutiae of the country's regional cooking, noting the offerings of Cantonese as opposed to Sichuanese restaurants. And even if the eatery does offer a selection of Chinese-American favorites, stray off and order something unfamiliar.

Every once in a while, an American-Chinese restaurant may offer an alternate selection of dishes dubbed the secret menu. Designed to cater to local crowds and regulars, you'll find tantalizing new options, often only written in Chinese. Rather than breaded chicken dishes, think flavorful braises, and instead of beef options (a protein not common in China), mouth-watering pork creations. Expect exciting new textures, flavors, and dish presentations — Chinese cuisine delivers wondrous culinary experiences.