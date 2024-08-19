Chop Suey Vs Chow Mein: How Do They Differ?

Chinese food restaurants are ubiquitous in the United States. From takeout-style beef and broccoli to moo goo gai pan, the history of how Asian cuisine became so popular in America is fascinating. So too, are the differences between some of the recipes. Take, for example, chow mein and chop suey — many people are familiar with and enjoy eating them, but might not know what differences make each dish unique.

While they are comparable since both are made with vegetables and distinctly Chinese sauces, the way they are prepared, their ingredients, and their origin stories are quite different. True, they both start off as stir-fries, but that's where their similarities end.

Chow mein is a Chinese noodle dish. It starts with chopped vegetables (and sometimes meat), which are stir-fried in a thin soy-based sauce. Parboiled noodles are added to the mix when the vegetables are nearly cooked through to coat them with sauce and complete their cooking. As for chop suey, it is also made with vegetables and meat but usually does not include noodles. The ingredients are fried up in a wok and coated in a thick gravy-style sauce, which is then served over rice. While both have standards for how they are made, they are also great for using up whatever leftover veggies or proteins are available.