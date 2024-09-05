The Cuisine Anthony Bourdain Thought Was Underappreciated In The US

Anthony Bourdain, the beloved chef, writer, and foodie, was known for his hot takes. The kitchen tastemaker had strict opinions on which foods were good, and which foods he hated with a passion – high culinary crimes, if you will. He was also not a fan of tourist traps and chains, and therefore had tricks for finding the best restaurants in any city he visited. He appreciated authentic food, made well, as he wanted to eat dishes that came from tradition and taste.

So, several years ago when Redditors asked Bourdain which cuisines he thought were underappreciated in the U.S., he had a ready answer: Chinese food, among many others. "There are a lot that I think are underappreciated," Bourdain said. "Chinese food still remains a mystery to us, it's not really anything like what they eat in China."

But of course, he had many more to add: "Our knowledge on Japanese is not so wonderful. Countries whose food is underrepresented, Brazil, Peru, higher-end Mexican food, Burmese, West African. Food from Senegal and Ghana is amazing, delicious, complex, and interesting."