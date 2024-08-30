The Mexican-Chinese Cuisine You Can't Find In The US

When cultures combine, a certain alchemy happens with the food. Immigrants craving a taste of home use unfamiliar ingredients to recreate a specific memory, and locals who get introduced to new dishes add touches to suit their own tastes. An exchange of flavors, customs, and techniques happens over time, and that is how fusion cuisine is born. The food in Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico is a perfect reflection of this delicious phenomenon, and chef Rick Martinez got to see — or rather, taste — that rich history firsthand.

Martinez fell in love with this Mexican-Chinese cuisine while he was on a 20,000 mile journey across Mexico, researching the diversity of the country's food for his cookbook "Mi Cocina." There, at this region of the United States-Mexico borderlands, he tasted dishes that he described to Food Republic as "incredibly delicious." It was particularly exciting "because it doesn't exist anywhere else in the country, except a few cities along the northern border," as Martinez explained.

Unique, Chinese-influenced styles of tamales, tortillas, stewed meats, condiments, appetizers, and more are now ubiquitous in Mexicali, and you can find them at more than 300 different restaurants in the city. At these establishments, expect to find dishes like rice tamales, tender arrachera steak stir-fried with snap peas, fried rice with chorizo and avocado, and MSG and chile de arbol-seasoned fried shrimp served on top of sauteed bean sprouts.