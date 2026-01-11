You Don't Need A Grill Or Oven For Super Tender Ribs
No barbecue is complete without a rack of smoky, succulent ribs. They're also surprisingly easy to cook, given you use the right method. While the oven and grill are two great methods for achieving perfect ribs, if you truly want the tenderest, juiciest ribs, ditch those and use your slow cooker. To find out why ribs and the slow cooker are the perfect match, Food Republic spoke with Susan Goldenberg, the creator, owner, and recipe tester behind The Lazy Slow Cooker.
The slow cooker is an electric appliance that simmers food at low, consistent temperatures over several hours. According to Goldenberg, this low-and-slow approach, combined with a moist cooking environment, is the key to tender, fall-apart rubs. Whether you're cooking with beef or pork ribs, they both benefit from gentle, consistent heat because it gives their tough connective tissue time to break down into gelatin. Cooked too quickly at high temperatures, you run the risk of your ribs becoming tough and chewy. As the ribs cook, the humid environment of the crock pot will prevent the meat from drying out, Goldenberg added.
"One key factor is removing the membrane from the back of the ribs," Goldenberg told us. This membrane — also known as the silverskin — is a super-tough layer of connective tissue. Because it doesn't break down during cooking, it can prevent the seasoning from penetrating the meat. To remove the silverskin, slide the tip of a butter knife under the membrane, then pull it off in one steady motion using a paper towel.
More tips for succulent slow cooker ribs
The slow cooker is pretty foolproof — just add in your ribs, forget about them, and voilà: A show-stopping meal is ready. Well — kind of. While it's certainly low-effort, there are still a few things you need to get right, and one of the most important is rib-to-liquid ratio.
According to Susan Goldenberg, contrary to popular belief, less liquid is often better when cooking ribs in a slow cooker. As the pot traps heat, liquid doesn't evaporate. Too much liquid can boil rather than braise the meat, leaving the flavors less concentrated and the texture soggy — whereas less liquid allows the ribs to gently cook in their own juices. Instead of using a liquid seasoning, "I prefer using a homemade dry rub followed by my favorite prepared barbecue sauce," Goldenberg told us. When using the slow cooker, we recommend pairing your meat with your regional American barbecue sauce of choice.
While the slow cooker is basically all you need for melt-in-your-mouth ribs, there are several additional steps you can take to upgrade their flavor and texture. One of the most effective in finishing them under the broiler once they're done cooking, Goldenberg explained. The broiler is the oven's top-mounted heating element that cooks food with intense, direct heat from above — it's what gives lasagna or garlic bread their perfectly browned, bubbling tops. When paired with freshly slow-cooked ribs, it also works wonders. "It allows the sauce to fully caramelize, giving it that classic sticky, slightly charred exterior people love in traditional barbecue ribs," Goldenberg noted.