You Don't Need A Grill Or Oven For Super Tender Ribs

No barbecue is complete without a rack of smoky, succulent ribs. They're also surprisingly easy to cook, given you use the right method. While the oven and grill are two great methods for achieving perfect ribs, if you truly want the tenderest, juiciest ribs, ditch those and use your slow cooker. To find out why ribs and the slow cooker are the perfect match, Food Republic spoke with Susan Goldenberg, the creator, owner, and recipe tester behind The Lazy Slow Cooker.

The slow cooker is an electric appliance that simmers food at low, consistent temperatures over several hours. According to Goldenberg, this low-and-slow approach, combined with a moist cooking environment, is the key to tender, fall-apart rubs. Whether you're cooking with beef or pork ribs, they both benefit from gentle, consistent heat because it gives their tough connective tissue time to break down into gelatin. Cooked too quickly at high temperatures, you run the risk of your ribs becoming tough and chewy. As the ribs cook, the humid environment of the crock pot will prevent the meat from drying out, Goldenberg added.

"One key factor is removing the membrane from the back of the ribs," Goldenberg told us. This membrane — also known as the silverskin — is a super-tough layer of connective tissue. Because it doesn't break down during cooking, it can prevent the seasoning from penetrating the meat. To remove the silverskin, slide the tip of a butter knife under the membrane, then pull it off in one steady motion using a paper towel.