The Easiest Way To Remove The Silver Skin Off Barbecue Ribs

Have you ever taken a bite out of a seemingly juicy, tender, deliciously glazed rib and ended up with a mouthful of chewy, plasticky, unidentified something in your mouth? This intruder is a layer of tissue called the silver skin, also known as the peritoneum. Removing it is a vital tip for cooking ribs to avoid giving your guests the same unfortunate experience, and fortunately, it is super simple to do.

Drying off the whole slab of ribs is a good first step, as removing the silver skin will be more challenging if the meat is slippery. Flip over the rack so that the bony, concave side is facing up. You will see the sheen of whitish, translucent membrane covering the entire back of the slab. Now, you could just try and peel up a corner of the skin, but that can get frustrating fast. Instead, take advantage of this TikTok hack that uses a handy-dandy fork.

As you slide the tines between two bones on the narrow side of the rack, the silver skin will catch between the prongs, and you can easily pinch it using a paper or kitchen towel. While you can also try sliding the flat edge of a knife under the membrane, it is more challenging to do. Plus, you run the risk of accidentally cutting through the silver skin, which means you won't be able to pull it off in one fell swoop.