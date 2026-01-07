8 Clever Ways To Cook With Canned Chickpeas

Canned chickpeas are a protein powerhouse worthy of use in a myriad of delectable dishes. That is, of course, if you know what's good for you. They are also tasty. Still, the flavor is somewhat subtle, so when you need an easy protein infusion that works like a blank canvas, chickpeas are here for the win — opt for canned ones, and things only get simpler. We all know canned chickpeas are a shoo-in for things like hummus, falafel, pita sandwiches, and salads, but what else are they good for? As it turns out, those obvious dishes just scratch the surface.

From using canned chickpeas and the water they come in to assist in baking tasks (vegan or not) to creamy quesadillas and beyond, their potential to transform your meals is practically limitless. Did you know you can even turn them into french fries? Intrigued yet? Well, we know we sure were. Whether you call them chickpeas or garbanzo beans (they're the same thing), keep reading to learn about all the wonderful ways we can and should be incorporating canned ones into our cooking.