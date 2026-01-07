8 Clever Ways To Cook With Canned Chickpeas
Canned chickpeas are a protein powerhouse worthy of use in a myriad of delectable dishes. That is, of course, if you know what's good for you. They are also tasty. Still, the flavor is somewhat subtle, so when you need an easy protein infusion that works like a blank canvas, chickpeas are here for the win — opt for canned ones, and things only get simpler. We all know canned chickpeas are a shoo-in for things like hummus, falafel, pita sandwiches, and salads, but what else are they good for? As it turns out, those obvious dishes just scratch the surface.
From using canned chickpeas and the water they come in to assist in baking tasks (vegan or not) to creamy quesadillas and beyond, their potential to transform your meals is practically limitless. Did you know you can even turn them into french fries? Intrigued yet? Well, we know we sure were. Whether you call them chickpeas or garbanzo beans (they're the same thing), keep reading to learn about all the wonderful ways we can and should be incorporating canned ones into our cooking.
Use canned chickpeas as the base for pasta sauces
As you'll learn, canned chickpeas are up for some inventive uses, but we should start with an undeniable crowd-pleaser: pasta sauce. That's right, canned chickpeas and the water they come in are just what you need to make a rich, creamy pasta sauce. You don't even need any dairy, although you could add some if you want, but it's a perfect option for vegans if you leave it out. Regardless, the flavors, textures, and boost of protein are something anyone can get behind, dietary preferences be darned.
To make a pasta sauce with canned chickpeas, you start as you would with any quick pasta sauce: By sautéing some onions and garlic (at least that's how they start in this home). After that, simply open your can of chickpeas and dump the entire thing into a saucepan, liquid and all. Let them heat up until simmering, and then use an immersion blender to smooth out the consistency. If your sauce becomes too thick, you can add some vegetable broth, but chances are good it won't be needed. Of course, some classic Italian seasonings won't hurt, either, but as you can see, chickpea pasta sauce is as easy as can be. Sounds like an outstanding way to increase nutrition in a simple bowl of pasta. Done and done.
Blend canned chickpeas and make no-bake protein bites
One of the best reasons to incorporate more canned chickpeas into your diet is that they come with a healthy dose of protein, and that's something most of us could use some more of. The fact that they are so darn tasty is just the icing on the cake. Regardless if you want to lean into the protein element, canned chickpeas are just what you need to whip up some no-bake protein bites.
We discovered this unique use for canned chickpeas on Reddit — oh, the things you can learn there — and what the contributor liked so much about them is that they are a somewhat sweet treat that still boasts health benefits. Can't argue with that. According to them, all you have to do is "Drain and rinse chickpeas, add to food processor and process until almost smooth, then mix in whatever. We've done cocoa powder, peanut butter, chocolate chips, all kinds of things." Honey, maple syrup, nuts, dried fruits, and even Nutella would also be fantastic additions. After that, you'll want to form your protein balls and let them chill for a bit so they harden. Or, you can just use the mix as a dip, but why do all that work only to give up at the last step?
Crispy chickpeas are the protein boost your trail mix has been craving
The trail mix you buy pre-made from the store is great and all. However, making it yourself will not only save you some cash (buying individual or bulk items is almost always cheaper) but also lead to tastier results, especially if you infuse it with canned chickpeas. Obviously not straight from the can, you'll want to roast them until they are crunchy first, but, oh man, are chickpeas just what your homemade trail mix needs to become a healthy, protein-packed, delicious snack.
To roast canned chickpeas, you'll want to bake them at 400 F (in a single layer for 30 to 35 minutes. Not too tricky, right? To really make them the star of the show, you can also coat them in just about any seasonings you like and maybe even something sweet, like a drizzle of maple syrup. You can also take it a step further and toss your canned chickpeas in cornstarch before roasting to achieve the crispiest results of all. Then, all that's left to do is add some other nuts, seeds, or dried fruits, and your trail mix is complete. Sounds delicious.
Canned chickpeas are perfect for making creamy vegan quesadillas
You will never hear us saying you should skip the cheese. It doesn't matter what kind of dish we are talking about, either. However, if you are looking to make a vegan quesadilla that still has some semblance of creamy, cheesy goodness, canned chickpeas are here for the win. Actually, they make such a mean quesadilla that we'd say you should use them in any type, vegan or not. No surprises here, but they also taste great with cheese. Just saying. Besides, what doesn't? But we digress.
Mashed-up canned chickpeas are just what your quesadillas are craving. They add lots of creamy texture and, of course, a hearty dose of protein. Winning! Depending on how much you mash them, they also add a smoothed-out element that is somewhat similar to cheese. You'll have to close your eyes and not think about it too much, but you get the point. Nothing will ever take the place of cheese in our heart, but we can't argue with extra protein or the convenience of adding canned chickpeas to quesadillas. We've done it many times before, and we'll keep doing it — always with cheese as well, of course. If a vegan diet speaks to you, though, just know that canned chickpeas are ready to fill in the gaps and ensure quesadillas are far from off the table.
Canned chickpeas make yummy cookies and fudge
Lo and behold, canned chickpeas also make delicious cookies and fudge. We're not talking about the flour, either (we'll get to that later on). We mean the straight-up chickpeas themselves. Um, what? Yup, and if you add enough sweeteners, it's possible no one will be the wiser. Although, why wouldn't you want to brag about your creative cooking skills to anyone who will listen? All jokes aside, though, canned chickpeas are just what you need to make cookies and fudge that boast protein, not just sugar.
All you need to make chickpea chocolate fudge is equal parts canned chickpeas and dark chocolate, and agave to taste. Cookies, on the other hand, will be a bit more of a production, but that's to be expected. Still, according to a commenter on Reddit, you won't need much more than canned chickpeas, butter, vanilla, maple syrup, salt, baking powder, baking soda, and a food processor or blender to get the job done. Add-ins like chocolate chips and nuts are also welcome, but that's up to you. Once the dough is ready, which they note will be sticky, form it into cookies, bake at 350 F for about 12 to 18 minutes, and voilà. Chickpea cookies handled.
Canned chickpea water is the perfect substitute for eggs
It doesn't matter if you are a vegan or not; canned chickpea water makes an outstanding substitute for eggs. It sounds strange, but it's true. Chickpea water, either made by boiling dried ones or the stuff that comes in the can, even has a name: aquafaba. So yeah, it must be good for something, right? Right, and as it turns out, it's useful for quite a lot. As an egg substitute, it gives all kinds of dishes the textural structure they need, helps bind ingredients, and, well, works just like eggs would.
In many cases, like binding burger patties or brushing baked goods with an "egg" wash, you won't have to do anything to the chickpea water that comes out of the can. Simply strain out the chickpeas, and you're good to go. Easy-peasy. You can also whip aquafaba to use in more elaborate dishes, like merengue. Either way, it makes light work of any recipe that calls for eggs.
Seriously, considering all you can do with aquafaba, it is essentially cooking gold. We can't tell you how many times we've simply tossed it out — definitely kicking ourselves for it — but you better believe that stops now. Instead of letting it swirl down the drain, put it to good use. Or, at the very least, save it until you need it. Waste not want not, right?
Dry and mash canned chickpeas to turn them into flour for pasta, pizza crust, and more
Anyone with a gluten allergy or intolerance has, at the very least, heard of chickpea flour. They've likely given it a try, as well. However, for those of us who aren't averse to classic flour, it may sound a bit out of the ordinary. Regardless, chickpea flour is a thing, and it's actually pretty tasty. Regardless of where you fall on this spectrum of chickpea flour knowledge, making your own chickpea flour is a fantastic way to save some cash and put those babies to good use.
We wouldn't blame you if you thought making chickpea flour was complicated. Luckily, it's not. In fact, all you have to do is drain your canned chickpeas (maybe even save the aquafaba for one of the uses we've already discussed?), dry them out, and blend them to a fine powder. As for drying, that can be done right on the counter, in the oven, or in a fancy dehydrator appliance. Whatever route you take, just make sure they are completely dry before blending, and you'll be all set.
Once your chickpea flour is made, you can use it to create all the dishes you would with all-purpose flour, like chocolate cake, pasta, pizza crust, and so much more. There will be a slight difference in texture, but it's just as versatile as any bag of flour you'd pick up from the store. Homemade chickpea flour unlocked.
Turn canned chickpeas into french fries
Now that we know how versatile chickpea flour is, we'd be remiss if we didn't point out one more fantastic, undeniably creative, and drool-worthy way to put it to good use. So, without further ado... french fries.
We've been talking a lot about how healthy and protein-packed canned chickpeas are, and that's great and all, but what about when you just want some french fries? Well, it turns out you can easily combine the two. Just like root vegetable fries, which you've likely heard of before, chickpea fries are also achievable. In fact, they even have a proper name, two to be exact: panelle and panisse. Regardless, if canned chickpeas are sturdy enough to help you form our favorite type of potato dish of all time, consider us sold on them for life. French fry lovers rejoice.
Making chickpea fries is much simpler than you might expect. It takes some time, but that's something we can commit to, right? Heck yeah. Essentially, all you have to do is make a dough with boiling water and chickpea flour, smooth it out on a pan, and chill it in the fridge for about 30 minutes. Then, cut french fry-shaped sticks from the dried mixture and cook. As for dipping, we dare you to find a sauce that won't pair well.