Canned Chickpeas Are Key For Creamy Vegan Quesadillas

Canned chickpeas, also called garbanzo beans, are multifaceted and are particularly useful in vegan dishes. They're one of the best ways to replace the texture and flavor of non-vegan ingredients, particularly dairy and eggs. Canned chickpeas are inexpensive, easy to store, and a great source of protein. Vegans have tapped into the secret powers of the chickpea for years, but there's no reason your standard omnivore can't also enjoy the wonderful taste and texture.

Adding mashed or pureed canned chickpeas to your next vegan quesadillas will add a healthy dose of protein and fiber, with a nice soft and creamy texture that mimics that sensation of melty cheese. Simply drain your chickpeas and mash them with a fork or potato masher, and then dice some onion and garlic to add to the beans. Saute the onion and garlic in a couple of tablespoons of olive oil until they begin to sweat. Add your mashed chickpeas and continue cooking for a couple of minutes.

From here, you can simply add the mixture to a tortilla with your favorite vegan cheese, or puree the chickpea mixture with some nutritional yeast and paprika if you'd like to go the cheesier, creamier route. Vegan chickpea quesadillas are the perfect simple, savory snack or a solid centerpiece for a larger meal. Pair it with some vegan cashew queso for the ultimate quesadilla experience.