Canned Chickpeas Are Key For Creamy Vegan Quesadillas
Canned chickpeas, also called garbanzo beans, are multifaceted and are particularly useful in vegan dishes. They're one of the best ways to replace the texture and flavor of non-vegan ingredients, particularly dairy and eggs. Canned chickpeas are inexpensive, easy to store, and a great source of protein. Vegans have tapped into the secret powers of the chickpea for years, but there's no reason your standard omnivore can't also enjoy the wonderful taste and texture.
Adding mashed or pureed canned chickpeas to your next vegan quesadillas will add a healthy dose of protein and fiber, with a nice soft and creamy texture that mimics that sensation of melty cheese. Simply drain your chickpeas and mash them with a fork or potato masher, and then dice some onion and garlic to add to the beans. Saute the onion and garlic in a couple of tablespoons of olive oil until they begin to sweat. Add your mashed chickpeas and continue cooking for a couple of minutes.
From here, you can simply add the mixture to a tortilla with your favorite vegan cheese, or puree the chickpea mixture with some nutritional yeast and paprika if you'd like to go the cheesier, creamier route. Vegan chickpea quesadillas are the perfect simple, savory snack or a solid centerpiece for a larger meal. Pair it with some vegan cashew queso for the ultimate quesadilla experience.
The many ways you can use chickpeas
Chickpeas pack protein in abundance with each single-cup serving having about 14.5 grams of protein. Chickpeas pick up the flavor of whatever they're cooked in and can be transformed into a variety of textures, from creamy and smooth in a basic hummus to fried and crunchy like a crouton in a protein-packed salad. Chickpeas can work beautifully as a chicken or beef replacement in tasty Asian dishes, like sweet and sour sesame chickpeas, or in place of beef or chicken in spring rolls.
For a simple refrigerator snack, you can strain a can of chickpeas and marinate them in a number of things you may already have in the kitchen, like olive oil, lemon juice, and Italian herbs — or olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and diced shallots. Even the water from a can of chickpeas, called aquafaba, has a dozen functions in the kitchen. It works as an egg substitute in baking recipes, a perfect addition to creamy vegan ice cream, and even as a replacement in cocktails that have foamy egg whites. So don't pass up that can of chickpeas the next time you're at the market; their easy versatility might just help you in a pinch.