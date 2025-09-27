The One Ingredient That Gives Chickpeas That Perfect Crunch

Are you looking to get the crispiest chickpeas? While roasting them is a surefire way to get a crunchy result, Shivani Dhamija, founder of Shivani's Kitchen, says that tossing them in a bit of cornstarch first takes them to new heights. "During the baking process, a micro-shell is formed over the chickpeas, and this layer of starch locks in the moisture and becomes crispier in the heating process," she said. This is due to the amylose found in cornstarch that crisps up beautifully when it's exposed to high heat — especially when a fat (like cooking oil) is added to the mix. " ... it results in [a] long-lasting, crunchier[,] and thicker crust when compared to regular roasting," Dhamija continued.

When adding cornstarch to your chickpeas, she suggests drying them completely with a paper towel and then tossing them with a thin coating of oil. You can do this regardless of whether you're using dried chickpeas or roasting canned ones. While you may wonder if you have to peel chickpeas first, it's not necessary, although some people do remove the skins, as some moisture can be stuck underneath them. After that, Dhamija says you can use either your fingers or a fine-mesh sieve to sprinkle the cornstarch all over them. You'll want to use about 1 tablespoon per 15.5-ounce can. Then, she said to simply mix everything until all of the chickpeas are evenly coated in a thin layer of cornstarch, making sure you don't see any visible clumps.